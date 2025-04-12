UP: 60 booked for protesting after animal meat found at Agra’s Jama Masjid

Police have booked at least 60 individuals for staging a protest outside the Jama Masjid in Agra after authorities recovered animal flesh from mosque premises, cops said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday after prayers, when demonstrators took to the streets outside the mosque and demanded strict action against a man who allegedly placed animal flesh in the premises of the Jama Masjid.

“A case has been registered against the man who placed the piece of meat inside the mosque. Additionally, those who created disturbance outside the Jama Masjid have been booked. Around 60 people have been named in the FIR for their involvement in the protest,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (City) Sonam Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Jama Masjid protests: What do demonstrators want? A group of people gathered outside the Agra Jama Masjid, after Friday prayers, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The situation turned tense and police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd, Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi said.

Security was subsequently heightened in and around the Jama Masjid, with intensified police patrolling to prevent any further disturbance in the area.

Authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and refrain from spreading or acting on rumours.

What happened in Agra Jama Masjid? The controversial incident occurred on Thursday late at night. According to police, a man, Nazruddin, allegedly placed a packet containing animal flesh inside the premises of the Jama Masjid in Agra's Mantola area.

The matter came into light on Friday morning, which gave rise to tension in the locality ahead of the weekly Friday prayers.

DCP (City) Sonam Kumar said that upon receiving the information about the incident at around 7.30 am, they checked CCTV footage and found that a person was keeping a packet containing the meat inside the mosque late on Thursday night and then going away.

Agra Police Commissionerate posted on X, saying, “Today on 11.04.25, on the incident of finding a piece of (animal) flesh in the mosque under the jurisdiction of Mantola Police Station, the police teams formed took prompt action with the help of CCTV etc., and the accused has been arrested.”

A team of more than 100 police personnel was deployed for investigation and area security. The recovered meat was seized and sent for forensic examination, police said.