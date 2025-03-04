UP news: Bride gives birth to child two days after her wedding, leaving groom and in-laws in shock

UP News: In a shocking incident from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a bride gave birth just two days after her wedding, leaving the groom and his family stunned.

The unexpected turn of events quickly went viral on social media.

The groom’s family has now accused the bride’s family of concealing her pregnancy before the marriage.

Also Read | Viral video: Man compares Champions Trophy to a geopolitical chessboard

They also alleged the bride strategically wore her lehenga in a way that hid her baby bump.

The family is now seeking answers, insisting that the bride reveal the identity of the child’s father.

Advertisement

The groom’s sister told a TV news channel: “She (bride) was wearing a lehenga from her waist up. So tell me, if she wears a lehenga so high, how would anyone understand? We thought maybe she was feeling cold, so she wore it that way. How were we supposed to know what she was hiding?"

She also said: “The stage was far away, and we were standing below. The cameraman was telling us not to stand up.

Advertisement

The journalist asked: “The wedding procession leaves on the 24th, and the bride departs with the groom on the 25th. So, are you saying that even on the 25th, your brother didn’t find out?"

The sister replied: “No."

She further commented: “They slept separately, not together. My Brother told me that nothing had happened between them. They did not engage in any sexual activities."

“Now, whoever the child’s father is, the woman should reveal his name," she said.

Also Read | Viral video: Man compares Champions Trophy to a geopolitical chessboard

The wedding took place on February 24 in Prayagraj, and the bride moved to in-laws’ house on February 25.

On the morning of February 26, the bride served tea to the family members. In the evening, she experienced intense stomach pain, after which she was rushed to the hospital.

Advertisement