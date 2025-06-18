UP news: Child home worker accuses superior, colleague of gang-rape in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: A 32-year-old child care home worker has accused the head of the centre in Shahjahanpur and one of his associates of raping her, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The woman had been posted at the Azizganj-based Bal Grih (Child Care Home) by the Social Welfare Department last year, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

According to her, the centre-in-charge, Nemchand, had been harassing her ever since, he said.

Nemchand also allegedly made a video of her beating children and used it to blackmail her, the officer said.

According to the FIR, Nemchand and his associate Mukesh Dixit allegedly threatened to get the woman terminated and raped her several times over the last one year.

A video recently surfaced on social media, showing the woman hitting children.

A week ago, the administration filed a complaint against her in connection with that incident, police said.

The officer said Nemchand and Mukesh Dixit have been booked under charges of gang rape and criminal intimidation, and the woman sent for medical examination.

Advertisement

Four minors among 10 held in gang-rape of 20-year-old woman at Odisha beach Ten people, including four minors, were apprehended on Tuesday in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at the famed Gopalpur beach in Odisha, police said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also strongly condemned the gang rape incident and termed it a "crime against humanity".

The National Commission of Women (NCW) sought a report on the incident which has sparked an outrage across the state.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is a classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival, police said.

Advertisement

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar asked the Odisha DGP to submit an action taken report within three days and directed the immediate arrest of all the remaining accused, a swift and time-bound investigation, and provision of free medical and psychological support to the survivor.

"Compensation must be ensured to the victim under Section 396 of the BNSS," the NCW said in a social media post.