UP news: Container-tractor crash near Bulandshahr leaves eight dead, 40 injured - How the accident happened?

The victims included a child and two women, according to Bulandshahr officials.

Livemint
Published25 Aug 2025, 07:07 AM IST
A tragic accident near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 resulted in eight fatalities and around 40 injuries when a container struck a tractor carrying devotees. (Representative Image)
A tragic accident near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 resulted in eight fatalities and around 40 injuries when a container struck a tractor carrying devotees. (Representative Image)

Eight people were killed and around 40 injured when a container collided with a tractor carrying devotees near Ghatal village on National Highway 34, in Bulandshahr's Arnia police station area, officials said.

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said the victims included a child and two women. Singh said, “An unfortunate incident has happened on NH 34, on the Aligarh border, around 2:15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at a high speed due to which the tractor overturned and a large number of people were injured... 8 people have died. 45 people are currently undergoing treatment, with the condition of all except 3 being reported as fine. Those three are on a ventilator right now... The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody…”

 

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaUP news: Container-tractor crash near Bulandshahr leaves eight dead, 40 injured - How the accident happened?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.