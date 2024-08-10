UP news: Cop suspended for asking for 5kg potatoes as bribe | Audio goes viral

In Kannauj, Sub-inspector Ramkripal was suspended for allegedly trying to take bribe, regarding which a report was sent by the Circle Officer

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 09:18 PM IST
A sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police was suspended in Kannauj after an audio of him demanding potatoes as bribe to allegedly settle a case went viral on social media.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that it appeared from the audio that Sub-inspector Ramkripal, in-charge of Chapunna outpost of Saurikh police station in Kannauj, was allegedly trying to take bribe, regarding which a report was sent by the Circle Officer of Chhibramau.

Taking cognisance in the matter, Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand has suspended the outpost in-charge Ramkripal with immediate effect, the ASP said. 

In the audio, a person was heard saying that he can give only two kilograms of potatoes for the case settlement, while Ramkripal expressed displeasure saying a deal of five kilograms of potatoes was fixed earlier, he added.

The man was then heard saying he would not be able to meet the sub-inspector’s demand due to poor income from his business.

He reiterated that he would give only two kilograms of potatoes, whereas Ramkripal insisted that he give him the remaining 3 kilograms of potatoes later. 

A preliminary investigation for departmental action has been given to the Circle Officer (City) Kamlesh Kumar. 

In Kanpur, eight police personnel, including four sub-inspectors, were suspended for allegedly filing a fake FIR with serious charges of criminal house trespass, extortion and rioting against eight innocent persons, and sending them to jail, a senior police official had said on Friday.

The cops, who were suspended on Thursday, were all posted at the Ghatampur Kotwali police station.

Police said a preliminary inquiry against the eight officers found the charges to be true.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South) Ravindra Kumar on Friday told PTI that Ramadevi, the wife of Om Prakash Yadav who has been jailed in a land dispute case personally handed over a written complaint against the policemen.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 09:18 PM IST
