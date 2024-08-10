UP news: Cop suspended for asking for 5kg potatoes as bribe | Audio goes viral

In Kannauj, Sub-inspector Ramkripal was suspended for allegedly trying to take bribe, regarding which a report was sent by the Circle Officer

A sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police was suspended in Kannauj after an audio of him demanding potatoes as bribe to allegedly settle a case went viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by news agency PTI, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that it appeared from the audio that Sub-inspector Ramkripal, in-charge of Chapunna outpost of Saurikh police station in Kannauj, was allegedly trying to take bribe, regarding which a report was sent by the Circle Officer of Chhibramau.

Taking cognisance in the matter, Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand has suspended the outpost in-charge Ramkripal with immediate effect, the ASP said.

In the audio, a person was heard saying that he can give only two kilograms of potatoes for the case settlement, while Ramkripal expressed displeasure saying a deal of five kilograms of potatoes was fixed earlier, he added.

The man was then heard saying he would not be able to meet the sub-inspector’s demand due to poor income from his business.

He reiterated that he would give only two kilograms of potatoes, whereas Ramkripal insisted that he give him the remaining 3 kilograms of potatoes later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A preliminary investigation for departmental action has been given to the Circle Officer (City) Kamlesh Kumar.

In Kanpur, eight police personnel, including four sub-inspectors, were suspended for allegedly filing a fake FIR with serious charges of criminal house trespass, extortion and rioting against eight innocent persons, and sending them to jail, a senior police official had said on Friday.

The cops, who were suspended on Thursday, were all posted at the Ghatampur Kotwali police station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police said a preliminary inquiry against the eight officers found the charges to be true.