UP news: Dancer from Ghaziabad allegedly held hostage, raped for three days in Agra

  • The survivor alleged that she was allegedly raped by accused Vinay Gupta over three days, adding the accused threatened to force her into prostitution.

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 08:57 PM IST
Accused Vinay Gupta attempted to lure the survivor into sex work and promised wealth in return.
Accused Vinay Gupta attempted to lure the survivor into sex work and promised wealth in return.(HT_PRINT)

Amid Kolkata's RG Kar hospital rape case still afresh, a recent case of a 26-year-old dancer from Ghaziabad allegedly held hostage and raped for three days in a flat in Agra has come to the limelight.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the police have arrested accused Vinay Gupta, an event manager, and his wife in connection with the case.

Police added that the survivor said Gupta contacted her for a dance event in Agra on October 8. After she reached his residence in Rajkamal Apartments, near the Tajganj Police Station, she was offered tea by Gupta’s wife -- Meera. Following this, she lost her consciousness.

In her statement, the survivor said that when she regained consciousness, she found herself tied up in a room.

She alleged that she was allegedly raped by Vinay Gupta over the course of three days, adding the accused threatened to force her into prostitution. The police mentioned Gupta attempted to lure her into sex work and promised wealth in return.

"There will be a great influx of customers here and you will soon become a millionaire," Gupta allegedly told her, according to ETV Bharat report.

Survivor escapes, reaches PS:

The survivor on Friday managed to escape and reached the Tajganj Police Station and filed a complaint. After this, police raided the couple’s flat and arrested both Gupta and his wife.

Officials added that neighbours too complained about the couple's involvement in 'immoral activities'.

"The victim somehow managed to flee from Gupta's house and reached the Tajganj Police Station where she filed a complaint on Friday," PTI quoted Syed Areeb Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Suraksha and Traffic), Agra as saying.

Syed Areeb Ahmad also mentioned that Vinay Gupta was allegedly involved in a larger racket forcing young women into prostitution.

With agency inputs.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 08:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUP news: Dancer from Ghaziabad allegedly held hostage, raped for three days in Agra

