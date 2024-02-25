UP news: Gaming addict son kills mother for insurance money to pay debt
In a shocking incident, Fatehpur police in Uttar Pradesh Sunday arrested a man for allegedly killing his 50-year-old mother to claim her ₹ 50 lakh insurance to settle his mountain of debt, India Today reported.
