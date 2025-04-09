UP news: High-speed dumper crashes into several vehicles in Ayodhya; one killed

A fatal crash at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya involved a high-speed dumper colliding with multiple vehicles, resulting in one death and five injuries. Victim Raja Babu escaped by jumping from his vehicle, while injured individuals were treated at local hospitals.

Updated9 Apr 2025, 06:38 AM IST
A fatal crash occurred at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, when a high-speed dumper reportedly collided with multiple vehicles. One person was killed, and five others were injured in the incident.

Raja Babu, one of the injured victims, shared with ANI that he narrowly escaped by "jumping" from his vehicle, claiming the dumper ran over a person.

Dr Manish Shakya, Emergency Medical Officer at Shri Ram Hospital, Ayodhya, told ANI, "One person has died in the incident. One patient who has sustained a minor injury is being treated here; the other five who have sustained major injuries have been referred to Raja Dashrath Medical College..."

Babu said, "At the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, a high-speed dumper rammed into my vehicle. I was able to jump from my vehicle and save my life...The dumper hit several other people and vehicles and ran over a person. I sustained injury on my leg, chest and head..." 

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a developing story)

Key Takeaways
  • High-speed vehicles pose a significant danger on urban roads.
  • Eyewitness accounts can provide critical insights into accident dynamics.
  • The importance of emergency medical response in accident scenarios is crucial.

First Published:9 Apr 2025, 06:38 AM IST
