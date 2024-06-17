UP news: In moving train, 3 handcuffed criminals flee from police custody

In a movie-like scenario, three criminals in handcuffs escaped police remand by jumping from a moving train between Uttar Pradesh's Etawah and Ekdil station, police said on Monday. They were reportedly being taken to Maharashtra on a transit remand from a court in Pratapgarh.

On Monday, in the Pratapgarh-Bandra-Mumbai Express Train (20942), police were taking three accused from a court in Pratapgarh to Maharashtra on a transit remand.

After the train halted at Etawah, the Maharashtra Police notified the local Government Railway Police (GRP) regarding the fugitive accused.

Under the custody of a police team led by Sub-Inspector Milind Tapade and Harshal Raus of Nalasopara police station of Palghar district of Maharashtra, Mohammad Anees, Rehan Farooqui and Aqeel Ahmed, the residents of Pratapgarh district, were being taken to Nalasopara of Palghar district of Maharashtra by a train from a court in Pratapgarh on transit remand in various criminal cases, including fraud and tampering of documents, said Etawah GRP station in-charge Shailesh Kumar Nigam.

He added that as per the information received from the Maharashtra Police at 5.20 am on Monday, when the train was passing between Ekdil railway station, about five kilometres from the Etawah railway station, all the three criminals pushed the policemen and jumped from the moving train with handcuffs and escaped.

When the train stopped at the Etawah railway station, the GRP in-charge of Etawah was informed about the incident by the Maharashtra Police, Nigam said, adding efforts are on to search the accused persons.