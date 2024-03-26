UP news: Jailed Mukhtar Ansari admitted to hospital after ‘abdominal pain’
Mukhtar Ansari, a former MLA with multiple criminal cases, was shifted to ICU for surgery due to a urinary infection. He has served life imprisonment for obtaining an arms license with forged documents in 1990.
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently serving life imprisonment in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail, was admitted to Banda Medical College after his health deteriorated due to abdominal pain on Tuesday.
