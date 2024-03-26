Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently serving life imprisonment in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail, was admitted to Banda Medical College after his health deteriorated due to abdominal pain on Tuesday.

His son Umar Ansari, in a social media post, said, “My father Mukhtar Ansari Saheb was admitted to the ICU of Banda Medical College just an hour ago. His condition is very serious. Please pray for him."

“Some reports are pending. He is stable but he is facing difficulty in speaking," his lawyer Naseem Haider said. Heavy security has been deployed outside the hospital.

Sources told ANI that Ansari has been suffering from a urinary infection for the last three days. "At 1 am Mukhtar Ansari was shifted to the district hospital. He has been shifted to ICU for surgery following doctors' recommendation after initial examination," they said.

Mukhtar Ansari has been elected as an MLA from the Mau constituency five times including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. Last time, he contested the assembly elections in 2017.

Around 60 cases are pending against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, New Delhi, and other states. On March 13, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms license in 1990. Notably, this was the eighth case in which the former MLA has been convicted.

The Varanasi MP/MLA court handed Ansari life imprisonment under Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and seven years under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of IPC. He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment under Section 30 of the Arms Act.

The case was lodged at Ghazipur's Mohammadabad police station against Ansari and others, alleging that they conspired to obtain a license for a double-barrel gun with forged signatures of the then district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

(With ANI inputs)

