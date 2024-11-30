In a surprising turn of events, Bhim Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was reunited with his family nearly 30 years after being abducted and forced into bonded labour for several years.

Reflecting on his experiences, Bhim Singh shared that he was kidnapped by strangers while returning from school and taken to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where he was made to work as a bonded labourer. He spent several years caring for sheep and goats in a village, ANI reported.

Singh stated that the kidnappers provided him with food only once a day and often beat him. However, one day, a kind individual noticed his plight and dropped him off in Ghaziabad. With the help of the police, Singh finally reunited with his family.

Bhim Singh told ANI, “When along with my sister, I was returning from school, some people kidnapped us and took us to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan...I used to rear sheep and goats in the village...They used to tie me to a tree and give me food only one time in the evening... They used to beat me... A person saw me in this condition and dropped me off in Ghaziabad...Then the police station offered me help and reunited me with my family.”

ACP Sahibabad Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay stated that when Singh came to the police station, he could not identify his address. After hearing his ordeal, the police formed a team and circulated his details on social media.

He explained that after persistent efforts, a family contacted the police, and Bhim Singh immediately recognised them as his own, leading to an emotional reunion.

“...A person (Bhim Singh) came to the police station and was unable to tell which area he belonged to... After listening to his (Bhim Singh) ordeal, we formed a team and spread information about him on social media. After getting to know about him (Bhim Singh) through social media, many families contacted us... One of them, Tula Ram's family also contacted us and he (Bhim Singh) immediately recognised his family members... He (Bhim Singh) has been reunited with his family members... Further investigation is underway...” Upadhyay told ANI.

The police official confirmed that further investigation into the case is ongoing.