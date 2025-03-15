Man brutally thrashed, forced to consume poison by former girlfriend & her associates in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly brutally thrashed and forced to consume poison by his girlfriend and her associates after he asked her to return money and jewellery given by him, reported NDTV.

The victim, identified as Shailendra Gupta, is a resident of Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He works as a medical representative (MR) for a private pharma company in Mahoba.

Shailendra was in a relationship with a woman from Kalipahari village. They had met four years ago.

After their friendship turned into an affair, the couple decided to live together in a rented house.

During their relationship, Shailendra had given the woman expensive jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, along with ₹4 lakh in cash and online transfers, the report said.

However, the woman allegedly developed a relationship with another man and the couple then separated.

Tensions escalated between Shailendra and his former girlfriend after he started demanding the money and jewellery he had given her to be returned.

On the day of the incident, the victim visited their rented accommodation to collect his belongings. He allegedly confronted his former girlfriend over the issue.

She along with her associates – identified as Sadab Beg, Deepak, and Happy – allegedly assaulted Shailendra and also forced him to consume a poisonous substance.

Following the attack, Shailendra was left in a critical condition and had to be rushed to the district hospital for immediate medical attention.

Shailendra has alleged that the accused have been blackmailing him and threatened to implicate him in a false case if he continued to demand the return of his money and jewellery.

A police complaint has been filed and further investigation into the matter is underway. The accused have since gone into hiding.

Man found dead with injury mark on head in Banda A 40-year-old man drinking liquor with his friends at the Siklodi village in UP's Banda was found dead with an injury on his forehead, with police suspecting that he might have rammed his head into an electricity pole in an intoxicated state, leading to his death.

Banda's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Raj on Friday said that the body of Chunbad Singh was found near an electricity pole on Thursday night.

Before his death, the man was consuming alcohol with some of his friends in the village, the police officer said, adding Singh might have rammed himself into the pole in an intoxicated state, causing his death.