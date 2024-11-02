UP news: Man kills toddler, self in Bulandshahr; uploads video on social media before dying

  • In the video, the man accused his wife of 'forcing him to take the extreme step'.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 02:34 PM IST
The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Puneet Kumar – cab driver from Bulandshahr's Jaatpura – went to meet his 'estranged' wife – Anshu Rani – at her maternal home in Anupshahr. (Getty Images)
The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Puneet Kumar – cab driver from Bulandshahr’s Jaatpura – went to meet his ’estranged’ wife – Anshu Rani – at her maternal home in Anupshahr. (Getty Images)(HT_PRINT)

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr allegedly killed himself after poisoning his 18-month old son over marital discord, Times of India quoted the police as saying, who added that both the father-son duo were found unconscious in a car.

Apart from killing himself and his toddler, the man also recorded a video purportedly from his vehicle and even uploaded it on social media. In the video, the man accused his wife of 'forcing him to take the extreme step'.

Also Read | Telangana bans Mayonnaise made from raw egg day after Hyderabad momo tragedy

"Some villagers a car parked at an isolated place with a man and two children inside and alerted the local police. The cops found the man unconscious with three-year-old child, seated on his lap and an 18-month-old boy was next to the driver's seat, also in an unconscious state. It seems, after recording the video, the man must have given poison to his younger son and then consumed it himself. It is unclear whether he tried to kill his older son as well," TOI quoted Circle Officer (CO) Girja Shankar Tripathi as saying.

"His younger son was declared 'brought dead' at hospital while the man died hours later. No complaint has been received so far. Investigation is on," the CO added.

Also Read | US teen ‘falls in love’ with chatbot ’Daenerys Targaryen’, ends life

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when Puneet Kumar – cab driver from Bulandshahr's Jaatpura – went to meet his 'estranged' wife – Anshu Rani – at her maternal home in Anupshahr. He went there to request her to return. Police said that couple got married four year ago and had two sons -- Virat (3) and 18-month-old Yuvraj.

What Puneet said in video:

In the video, Puneet claimed his wife was living at her maternal house for almost seven months, and when he went to take her back, she turned 'violent' and 'broke the car window'. In the video, he could be heard saying, “She refuses to come back and doesn't want to keep the children with her.”

Also Read | Woman kills husband with poison after keeping Karwa Chauth fast in Kaushambi

His wife Anshu reached the hospital after hearing the news and said while weeping, "Misunderstandings usually do happen among married couples, but I never expected him to take this extreme step.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUP news: Man kills toddler, self in Bulandshahr; uploads video on social media before dying

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.