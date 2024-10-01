UP news: Massive fire breaks out at Indirapuram market in Ghaziabad | Watch video

A massive fire broke out at a market in Vaibhav Khand area of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Four shops were engulfed in the fire.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse off the blaze after receiving the information.

The exact cause of this fire accident is not known yet and there are no reports of any person injured in the fire accident.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that no causality has been reported in the incident.

"Today we received a fire info at 4 shops located in Vaibhav Khand. Fire tenders immediately reached the spot and within 15-20 minutes fire was doused. No causality has been reported in the incident," Rahul Pal said.

On Monday, the oil and chemical factory located near the Muradnagar Canal bridge on Delhi-Meerut highway was gripped by a massive fire.

The fire had broken out in an industrial unit operating on the ground floor of about 2000 square metres of land on plot number 87-A of Pawanpuri Industrial Area near Yusufpur-Manota village.

Twelve fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze.

Drums of edible oil and other chemicals stored in large quantities in these units started exploding soon, due to which the tin shed roofs and boundary walls of these units also collapsed, and the fire reached a cardboard factory built only on the ground floor on a plot of about 2000 square metres on the adjacent plot number 87-B.

Also Read | Massive fire breaks out on cargo vessel off Goa coast | Watch

Rajasthan news: Fire at cotton factory in Ajmer A fire broke out at a cotton factory in the Rico Industrial area located in Makhpura, Ajmer on late Monday night.

Thick smoke were seen emerging as the fire spread over a large area of the factory.