UP news: Missing class 12 student’s severed arms, hair recovered from Unnao’s forest, triggers outrage

Uttar Pradesh police discovered body parts of a missing class 12th student in Unnao's forest, who was missing for over a week. An investigation is ongoing, with no suspects identified yet.

Updated21 Feb 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Body parts of UP teen girl, who was missing for days, have been found in Unnao’s forest area. The situation has triggered panic among locals. Probe is underway(HT_PRINT)

Uttar Pradesh police officials have found a missing class 12th student's severed arm, hair and belongings in Unnao's forest area. The recovery of the missing teenage girl's body parts has created tension in the district and sparked outrage, The Times of India reported on Friday.

The police officials have launched an investigation into the matter, and a forensic unit has been deployed to collect further evidence from the location.

The Class 12th student has been missing for more than a week since she left home to appear for her final examination. The family members of the missing girl filed a complaint after she didn't return. The victim's father is a home guard and has been posted in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025 since December.

According to the TOI report, the class 12th student's uniform and identification card were also recovered from the forest, located seven kilometres away from her village in Unnao.

Soon after the recovery of these, senior police officials and forensic experts arrived at the spot to gather further evidence.

As per the report, the 17-year-old student had left her home for exams on February 10. She has been missing since then. Her family members filed a police complaint two days later. Police are probing a kidnapping angle. No suspect has been identified or arrested so far.

Unnao rape case

The district witnessed massive public outrage in 2017 when a minor girl was allegedly raped by a local political leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment on March 13, 2020 after he was pronounced guilty in the death case of the girl's father.

The trial court said "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner".

The girl's father was arrested at the alleged behest of Sengar under the Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018, owing to police brutality, reported PTI.

The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in UP on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 11:07 AM IST
