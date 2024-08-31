A horrific incident was reported on Saturday from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district where a 20-year-old newly married woman was allegedly raped by a man at her home.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman's husband had gone out of the house, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Rahul.

“Rahul first tried to have an illicit relationship with the woman by luring her with money, but when she resisted, he raped her by gagging her mouth,” police station in-charge inspector Sachchidanand Pandey said, as per a news agency PTI report.

When the husband returned to home, the rape survivor narrated her ordeal to him and they approached the police, Pandey added.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused Rahul under sections 64[1] (rape), 351[2] (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the matter is being further probed.

Lab technician held forallegedlyraping nurse In another case from Bhadohi, a 59-year-old man was arrested by the police on Friday for allegedly raping a nurse over a period of 21 years following a false promise of marriage.

The 36-year-old nurse has filed a petition in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sabiha Khatoon against Chintamani Sharma (59), employed as a laboratory technician in the health department in Bhadohi.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan said the accused, who lived in the same apartment as the complainant, got close to her when she was a 15-year-old student and was living with her family in Varanasi district on the pretext of helping her with her studies.

However, he allegedly raped her by threatening her and with the passage of time, continued to have physical relations with her, Katyayan said.

“Sharma, who sexually exploited her continuously by promising to marry her, secretly got married to someone else, but kept deceiving her and continued to have sexual relations with her,” Katyayan added.

The SP also said that after finishing her studies, the complainant took up the job of a contract nurse. She was posted at a Community Health Centre.