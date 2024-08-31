Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  UP news: Newly married woman allegedly raped by man at her home, lab technician held for raping nurse for over 21 years

UP news: Newly married woman allegedly raped by man at her home, lab technician held for raping nurse for over 21 years

Livemint

The accused first tried to have an illicit relationship with the newly married woman by luring her with money, but when she resisted, he raped her by gagging her mouth

The incident took place on Monday evening when the newly married woman's husband had gone out of the house, police said on Saturday. File photo

A horrific incident was reported on Saturday from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district where a 20-year-old newly married woman was allegedly raped by a man at her home.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman's husband had gone out of the house, police said on Saturday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Rahul.

“Rahul first tried to have an illicit relationship with the woman by luring her with money, but when she resisted, he raped her by gagging her mouth," police station in-charge inspector Sachchidanand Pandey said, as per a news agency PTI report.

When the husband returned to home, the rape survivor narrated her ordeal to him and they approached the police, Pandey added.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused Rahul under sections 64[1] (rape), 351[2] (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the matter is being further probed.

Lab technician held forallegedlyraping nurse

In another case from Bhadohi, a 59-year-old man was arrested by the police on Friday for allegedly raping a nurse over a period of 21 years following a false promise of marriage.

The 36-year-old nurse has filed a petition in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sabiha Khatoon against Chintamani Sharma (59), employed as a laboratory technician in the health department in Bhadohi.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan said the accused, who lived in the same apartment as the complainant, got close to her when she was a 15-year-old student and was living with her family in Varanasi district on the pretext of helping her with her studies.

However, he allegedly raped her by threatening her and with the passage of time, continued to have physical relations with her, Katyayan said.

“Sharma, who sexually exploited her continuously by promising to marry her, secretly got married to someone else, but kept deceiving her and continued to have sexual relations with her," Katyayan added.

The SP also said that after finishing her studies, the complainant took up the job of a contract nurse. She was posted at a Community Health Centre.

Sharma, who was posted in Varanasi, would come to Bhadohi and have physical relations with the complainant. When the nurse spoke about getting married, he would allegedly abuse her, beat her and vandalise her house, the SP added.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.