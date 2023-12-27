Indians are known to adapt to situations and also seize the opportunity in every adversity. The same was displaced on 27 December in Uttar Pradesh's Agra when a pile-up of cars in dense fog ensured an unexpected treat for many people, as one of the vehicles crashed was transporting chicken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With dense fog covering the Delhi-Agra national highway (NH17), around a dozen vehicles crashed with each other. This led to the death of one person and injuries to six others. All the injured were admitted to the SN Medical College for treatment, according to police.

But the funny part was that among the vehicles that crashed was a truck carrying a chicken. Soon after the word was spread, people started flocking to the highway (NH-19) to loot chicken. Some arrived on foot, while others chose bikes, making multiple trips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, there were about 500 chickens in the truck, costing nearly ₹1.5 lakh. Though the injured driver -- identified as Sunil Kumar -- screamed for help after the accident, people continued grabbing the chickens and ran away.

Visuals appeared of people looting the chicken from the truck and fleeing away from the scene. Some even bundled them in sacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the video:

A report by the Times of India claims the truck was on its way to Kasganj from Agra when it met with an accident.

Dense fog in UP: The report claims that due to heavy fog on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, at least six people were killed and several others injured in separate road collisions in various parts of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, ANI quoted the officials as saying. .

With agency inputs.

