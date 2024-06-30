UP news: People use boats to commute in Moradabad amid severe waterlogging after heavy rains | Watch video

People in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh were on Sunday compelled to use boats to commute due to severe waterlogging in parts of the city amid heavy rains.

The residents of Bholanath Colony had to use boats to commute as the area was completely waterlogged.

For the western region of Uttar Pradesh, the Regional Meteorological Centre of New Delhi on Sunday morning forecast a thunderstorm with light to moderate-intensity rainfall during the day.

In a post on social media platform X, the Regional Met Centre said: “05:15 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, and Hathras (U.P.) during the next 2 hours.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of the country on Sunday.

Recent satellite images indicate the presence of convective clouds, signalling the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at several locations, it added.

In an update on the southwest monsoon, the IMD had said: “The Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh today, the 29th of June, 2024. The Northern Limit of Monsoon now passes through 26°N/65°E, Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Hardoi, Moradabad, Una, Pathankot, Jammu, 33°N/74°E. Conditions are favorable for further advance of the southwest Monsoon into some more parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh & Punjab, and remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu during the next 2-3 days.”

Punjab: Heavy rains lash Amritsar Amritsar also witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in different parts of the city.

Due to the heavy rains, roads near the Golden Temple were submerged due to which cars were stuck.

Former IAS KBS Sidhu said that there is never any waterlogging around the outer periphery of the Darbar Sahib complex due to the storm water drainage system of the Galliara Project.

In a post on X, KBS Sidhu said: “The city of Amritsar was historically established on a saucer kind of topography, with the Golden Temple, right in the middle at the lowest point. However, the storm water drainage system of the Galliara Project (Corridor Project), completed in mud-1990s, is so effective that there is never any water-logging around, even the outer periphery of the Darbar Sahib complex. This area is near the old Kotwali Chowk and is drained out pretty soon— please notice, there is no stagnant knee-deep water even here like in other towns of India.”