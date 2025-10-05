UP news: Pregnant woman ‘denied care’ by doctor over religion in Jaunpur, AAP's Sanjay Singh takes swipe

A political firestorm has been ignited after a pregnant woman in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh was purportedly refused medical treatment by a female doctor allegedly over on her religion.

The controversy was amplified on Sunday when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, Sanjay Singh, shared a video of the woman, identified as Shama Parveen, speaking to a television news channel.

Sanjay Singh seized the opportunity to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“A doctor, considered a form of God, refused to provide treatment after asking about religion. The incident is from Jaunpur in UP. This is the New India of Modi and Yogi's dreams,” the AAP MP wrote in a social media post on X, in Hindi.

The alleged incident took place on the night of September 30 when Parveen was taken to the district women's hospital to give birth. Her husband, Mohammed Nawaz, reportedly stated that he requested the doctor on duty to examine his wife, but the medical practitioner allegedly refused.

A video, which appears to have been filmed inside the hospital, shows Shama Parveen stating that the doctor would not treat her; this footage has since gone viral across various social media platforms.

“Don't bring her to the OT [operation theatre]…. she is Muslim. I won't treat her. Take her elsewhere,” the family claimed the doctor said.

Following the widespread circulation of the video, senior health officials in the Jaunpur district have reportedly requested an explanation from the doctor.

“Such a behaviour can’t be tolerated…..a doctor can’t refuse to treat a patient irrespective of his or her religion," an unnamed senior official was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.