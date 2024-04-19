UP news: Principal gets ‘facial' in school kitchen in Unnao, bites teacher when caught | Watch video
UP news: Assistant teacher accuses school principal of brutal thrashing and biting, video goes viral on social media. Police registered case, investigation ordered against Sangeeta Singh.
In a bizarre incident, a school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was caught red-handed by an assistant teacher when the headmistress was undergoing a beauty regimen in the cooking area of primary school.
