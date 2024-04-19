UP news: Assistant teacher accuses school principal of brutal thrashing and biting, video goes viral on social media. Police registered case, investigation ordered against Sangeeta Singh.

In a bizarre incident, a school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was caught red-handed by an assistant teacher when the headmistress was undergoing a beauty regimen in the cooking area of primary school.

Sangeeta Singh, the headmistress of a primary school located in Dandamau village of Bighapur block, was getting a facial done instead of taking her scheduled academic session.

With an intent to catch the headmistress in the midst of facial process, an assistant teacher Anam Khan walked into the cooking area and filmed a video while crossing Sangeeta Singh when the final steps of facial were being done.

In the video, Sangeeta Singh looked shocked when Anam Khan caught her. The headmistress was seen getting up from the chair in a hurry when Khan said, “very good" after capturing her.

Take a look at the video below,

The assistant teacher, in the video, claimed that the school principal brutally thrashed her and even bit her hand which later led to bleeding. Khan posted a video of her bite marks which went viral on the social media platforms.

A case has been registered into the matter at Bighapur police station after Khan's medical examination was done, NDTV reported, adding that the block education officer had also ordered an investigation against Sangeeta Singh.

Since being posted, the video accumulated over 55,000 views and numerous reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, "Mai hasu ya rovu samjh nahi aa raha."

"Kaatne ka video kahan h? Ye to khud se bhi kaat sakti hain teacherji. Camera on tha to edited video q daala? Mohd Zubair se inspired h kya?" another user asked.

“It's surprising to hear about an attacker resorting to biting, usually , they go for punching. Sometimes in women's fights, it's often pulling hair," the third user commented.

“Police mein complaint hua.. Lets start from there. Madam overacting kum karna," the fourth person reacted.

