UP news: Road accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway claims lives of four doctors and lab technician

A tragic accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway claimed the lives of four doctors and a lab technician from the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences. The high-speed SUV they were in lost control and collided with a truck after hitting a divider. One PG student was injured.

Updated27 Nov 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.
Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

A tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Wednesday resulted in the deaths of four doctors and a laboratory technician, all associated with the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, according to police.

The incident occurred when a high-speed SUV lost control, collided with a divider, and was then hit by a truck, as reported by PTI.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said the incident occurred around 3 am when the SUV veered off course and crashed into the median divider.

“The vehicle subsequently crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck. As a result, the four doctors and one lab technician died on the spot. One additional person, a PG student, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa,” the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Anirudh Verma, 29, from Agra; Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, 46, from Bhadohi; Dr. Arun Kumar, 34, from Kannauj; and Dr. Nardev, 35, from Bareilly along with laboratory technician Rakesh Kumar, 38.

The group of doctors and the technician were reportedly on their way back to Saifai after attending a wedding in Lucknow. Circle Officer of Tirwa, Dr. Priyanka Bajpai, confirmed that one of the injured, 39-year-old Jaiveer Singh from Moradabad, has been admitted to Tirwa Medical College. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The incident highlights the dangers of high-speed driving on expressways.
  • Tragic accidents can occur unexpectedly, impacting families and communities.
  • Awareness of road safety measures is crucial for all drivers.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 01:37 PM IST
