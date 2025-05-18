UP News: School boy says principal chopped off his braid, wiped off his tilak; police launch probe

A government primary school principal here is facing a police investigation for allegedly cutting the 'sikha' (tuft of hair on head bearing religious significance) of a student and wiping the tilak off his forehead forcibly.

A police official said the alleged incident occurred in the Kazikheda village on Friday and the student's parents filed a complaint the next day.

"We are looking into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the probe," Circle Officer Sushri Rishika Singh said.