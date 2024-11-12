UP news: 4 women die, several injured after soil mound collapses in Kasganj; CM Yogi Adityanath reviews situation

Four women lost their lives, and several others were severely injured after they were trapped under a large mound of soil collapsed in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

A total of nine women have been brought out of the collapsed soil mound in the rescue operation. Four of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital, whereas five others are undergoing treatment, according to Kasganj DM Medha Roopam.

The DM also added that there are no chances of anyone else to be trapped inside the mound and the rescue operation has been called off. The official assured of strict action over the negligence.

“9 women have been brought out, 4 of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital. Others are injured. Rescue operation was conducted very well here. We have checked the entire are with the help of JCB and the excavator. There is very little chance of anyone else to be trapped there. NHAI's work was underway here," Roopam told ANI.

Taking stock of the Kasganj accident, UP CM Adityanath has directed officials to rush the injured to hospital and get them proper medical treatment, reported ANI citing CMO.

On being asked about the reason behind the women's presence at the site, Roopam said that the “women had come to get soil for their houses.” She also added that the matter will be investigated and details will come after speaking with the women.

Further details in the matter are awaited.