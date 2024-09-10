UP news: Speedy truck runs over woman in Fatehpur, body mutilated by passing vehicles

The body parts of the victim have been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against the unknown truck and its driver

PTI
Published10 Sep 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image(HT_PRINT)

A 45-year-old woman was killed when a speeding truck ran over her in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Maya Devi, a resident of Bharatpur village, was crossing the road in the morning when a speeding, unidentified truck ran over her, killing her on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar Rai of Thariyaon police station said.

After the accident, several other vehicles passed over the body, further dismembering it, the SHO said.

The body parts of the victim have been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against the unknown truck and its driver, the police said.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUP news: Speedy truck runs over woman in Fatehpur, body mutilated by passing vehicles

