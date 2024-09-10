Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  UP news: Speedy truck runs over woman in Fatehpur, body mutilated by passing vehicles

UP news: Speedy truck runs over woman in Fatehpur, body mutilated by passing vehicles

PTI

The body parts of the victim have been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against the unknown truck and its driver

Representative Image

A 45-year-old woman was killed when a speeding truck ran over her in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Maya Devi, a resident of Bharatpur village, was crossing the road in the morning when a speeding, unidentified truck ran over her, killing her on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar Rai of Thariyaon police station said.

After the accident, several other vehicles passed over the body, further dismembering it, the SHO said.

The body parts of the victim have been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against the unknown truck and its driver, the police said.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.