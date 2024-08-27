UP news: Two girls found hanging from tree in Farrukhabad; someone has killed them, says family

A shocking incident came to light from a village in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh where two teenage girls were found hanging from a tree.

Bodies of the two girls, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old, were found hanging with one dupatta from a tree in Bhagautipur village of Farrukhabad on Tuesday morning.

Both the girls had left their homes together to attend the Janmashtami celebrations on Monday night.

“When we received information of an incident of two girls being found hanging from a tree, we immediately reached the site to investigate. We found that the two girls, one 18 years old and the other 15 years old, were both friends and that they hung themselves together with one dupatta,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi of Farrukabad.

Pappu, the father of one of the deceased girls, told ANI: “We had returned from the temple at night, and then after some time, both the girls told me that they were going to the Temple for the programme. I work at the farm, so I was tired and I slept that time. When the programme finished at 12, I couldn't find the girls, I asked everyone I could and searched all over for them but couldn't find them.”

“I think that someone has killed them and then hanged them. But I don't have any enmity with anyone else.” added the father.

However, the police suspect that the two girls have committed suicide.

“Prima facie, it seemed that the girls had done it by themselves. But, things will become clearer after the postmortem,” said SP Priyadarshi.

A mobile phone and a sim card were found at the scene of the incident, said the police.