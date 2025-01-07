In a surprising incident, Uttar Pradesh police in Hardoi district have registered a case after a 45-year-old Raju filed a police complaint under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and alleged his 36-year wife allegedly abandoned her husband and six children and eloped with a beggar, reported NDTV on 7 January.

According to the report, Raju mentioned in his complaint that he lives in Hardoi's Harpalpur area with his wife Rajeshwari and their six children. He alleged that 45-year-old Nanhe Pandit would sometimes come to the neighbourhood to beg and often chat with Rajeshwari. Infact, he also used to speak with his wife over the phone, Raju added.

"Around 2 pm on January 3, my wife Rajeshwari told our daughter Khushboo that she was going to the market to buy clothes and vegetables. When she did not return, I looked for her everywhere, but could not find her. My wife left home with the money I made by selling a buffalo. I suspect that Nanhe Pandit has taken her with him," NDTV quoted Raju's complaint.

What Police has said: Meanwhile, the police are now looking for Nanhe Pandit. Senior police officer Shilpa Kumari said the woman has been recovered and that they are recording her statement. She said the FIR has been registered under Section 87 of BNS.

What Section 87 of BNS says: "Whoever kidnaps or abducts any woman with intent that she may be compelled, or knowing it to be likely that she will be compelled, to marry any person against her will, or in order that she may be forced or seduced to illicit intercourse, or knowing it to be likely that she will be forced or seduced to illicit intercourse, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine," says the law, as quoted by NDTV.