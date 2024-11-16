UP news: Woman’s body stuffed in suitcase found on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, probe underway

  • The police are scanning CCTV cameras and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to the woman's death.

Updated16 Nov 2024, 04:53 PM IST
The suitcase was spotted by commuters on the highway's service road.. (HT Archives)
The suitcase was spotted by commuters on the highway’s service road.. (HT Archives)(HT_PRINT)

In a shocking incident, Uttar Pradesh police have found a woman's body stuffed inside a red suitcase, abandoned on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur district on Saturday, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the suitcase was spotted by commuters on the highway's service road.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Blind couple, unaware of son’s death, lives with body for 4 days

Police said that when they unzipped the suitcase, they the body of a woman, with injury marks all over. The woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

After receiving the initial report, a police team, along with forensic experts, reached the scene. As the investigators began their work, the area around the suitcase was cordoned off.

After this, the woman's body was removed and officers conducted a thorough examination of the suitcase which also contained a few articles of clothing.

The woman's injuries indicate that she could have died approximately a day prior to the discovery, NDTV quoted ASP Vineet Bhatnagar as saying.

Also Read | Telangana woman kills husband for refusing ₹8 crore, dumps body 800-km away

Meanwhile, the police are scanning CCTV cameras and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to the woman's death.

UP woman, 3 kids shot dead:

Earlier on Tuesday, a woman and her three children in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh was found at their riddled with bullets. The police tried to locate the husband and declared he was missing.

But hours later, the body of the ‘suspect’ missing husband bearing a gunshot wound was found from a construction site. It is suspected that the husband died by suicide after killing his 45-year-old wife, and 25, 17 and 15 years old children.

Also Read | Gym trainer murders woman over wedding brawl; body found near Kanpur DM’s home

It is suspected that Rajendra Gupta murdered his family and then shot himself. Family disputes are said to be reason behind the murders.

The man has been identified as Rajendra Gupta and the other victims are Nitu (45), Navanendra (25), Gaurangi (16) and Shubhendra Gupta (15).

With agency inputs.

 

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 04:53 PM IST
UP news: Woman's body stuffed in suitcase found on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, probe underway

