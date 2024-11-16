UP news: Woman’s body stuffed in suitcase found on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, probe underway

In a shocking incident, Uttar Pradesh police have found a woman's body stuffed inside a red suitcase, abandoned on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur district on Saturday, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the suitcase was spotted by commuters on the highway's service road.

Police said that when they unzipped the suitcase, they the body of a woman, with injury marks all over. The woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

After receiving the initial report, a police team, along with forensic experts, reached the scene. As the investigators began their work, the area around the suitcase was cordoned off.

After this, the woman's body was removed and officers conducted a thorough examination of the suitcase which also contained a few articles of clothing.

The woman's injuries indicate that she could have died approximately a day prior to the discovery, NDTV quoted ASP Vineet Bhatnagar as saying.

Meanwhile, the police are scanning CCTV cameras and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to the woman's death.

UP woman, 3 kids shot dead: Earlier on Tuesday, a woman and her three children in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh was found at their riddled with bullets. The police tried to locate the husband and declared he was missing.

But hours later, the body of the ‘suspect’ missing husband bearing a gunshot wound was found from a construction site. It is suspected that the husband died by suicide after killing his 45-year-old wife, and 25, 17 and 15 years old children.

It is suspected that Rajendra Gupta murdered his family and then shot himself. Family disputes are said to be reason behind the murders.

The man has been identified as Rajendra Gupta and the other victims are Nitu (45), Navanendra (25), Gaurangi (16) and Shubhendra Gupta (15).