Home >News >India >UP: Schools shut till 15 May; night curfew hours extended in Noida, Lucknow, other districts. Details here

UP: Schools shut till 15 May; night curfew hours extended in Noida, Lucknow, other districts. Details here

People show their voter ID as they stand in queue to cast their vote for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat election, in Agra.
1 min read . 02:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The UP govt has extended the night curfew timings from 8 pm to 7 am in Noida, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur
  • Schools in Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed till 15 May

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Thursday extended the night curfew hours in districts seeing a spike in infections.

The UP government has extended the night curfew timings from 8 pm to 7 am in districts with over 2,000 active Covid-19 cases. These include Noida, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed till 15 May. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 students have been postponed till 20 May, the Uttar Pradesh government said today after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The new dates for the board examinations will be decided in the first week of May, according to a report.

"Schools up to class 12 are being closed till May 15 and no examinations will also be held during this period. Also, UP board examinations for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20," an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Board examinations were scheduled to start from 8 May.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported the second-highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the country at 17,963 on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the ministry's statement on Wednesday, the state recorded the third-highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country at 85.

India reported 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases, 93,528 discharges and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the ministry on Thursday.

