Video: Noida woman orders Amul ice cream from Blinkit, finds frozen centipede

A Noida resident found a centipede inside an Amul ice cream pack and shared a viral video of the incident, raising concerns about hygiene standards. A Mumbai doctor also discovered a human finger in an ice cream cone ordered online, leading to a police case against the company.

Livemint
First Published11:24 AM IST
Noida woman found a centipede inside the ice cream. (Photo: X)
Noida woman found a centipede inside the ice cream. (Photo: X)

A Noida resident, Deepa, who ordered a family pack of ice cream online, discovered a centipede inside the package.

She recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media, where it quickly gained viral attention. The video clearly shows the centipede frozen inside the pack of ice cream.

See the viral video here:

Amul, a reputed brand recognized for its wide range of dairy products such as milk, cheese, paneer, yoghurt, lassi, and ice cream, enjoys strong consumer trust. Such an occurrence from a well-established brand like Amul is unexpected, as customers trust its products for their quality and reliability. 

However, incidents like these raise concerns about the hygiene standards maintained during the production and packaging processes.

According to reports, Deepa lodged a complaint with Blinkit, the e-commerce platform, regarding the incident. Blinkit refunded her the 195 cost of the ice cream. 

Earlier on June 13, doctor in Mumbai's Malad area found a piece of human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online.

Also Read: Ice cream horror! Mumbai doctor finds human finger in cone; case registered against company

As per PTI report, the 26-year-old doctor approached Malad police station to inform about this shocking incident. The Malad police registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company and has also sent the ice cream for investigation.

As per the police, the human organ found in the ice cream has been sent to forensics.

Also Read: FSSAI orders confectioners to use safe ingredients for festive sales

The police told news agency PTI, “The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor with an MBBS degree who lives in Malad West, had ordered a butterscotch ice cream cone from Yummo company. While consuming the ice cream after lunch, he came across a half-inch-long piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaVideo: Noida woman orders Amul ice cream from Blinkit, finds frozen centipede

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,303.00-503.00
    Chennai
    73,663.00-143.00
    Delhi
    74,166.00431.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L3.02
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue