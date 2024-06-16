Video: Noida woman orders Amul ice cream from Blinkit, finds frozen centipede

A Noida resident found a centipede inside an Amul ice cream pack and shared a viral video of the incident, raising concerns about hygiene standards. A Mumbai doctor also discovered a human finger in an ice cream cone ordered online, leading to a police case against the company.

A Noida resident, Deepa, who ordered a family pack of ice cream online, discovered a centipede inside the package.

She recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media, where it quickly gained viral attention. The video clearly shows the centipede frozen inside the pack of ice cream.

See the viral video here:

Amul, a reputed brand recognized for its wide range of dairy products such as milk, cheese, paneer, yoghurt, lassi, and ice cream, enjoys strong consumer trust. Such an occurrence from a well-established brand like Amul is unexpected, as customers trust its products for their quality and reliability.

However, incidents like these raise concerns about the hygiene standards maintained during the production and packaging processes.

According to reports, Deepa lodged a complaint with Blinkit, the e-commerce platform, regarding the incident. Blinkit refunded her the ₹ 195 cost of the ice cream.

Earlier on June 13, doctor in Mumbai's Malad area found a piece of human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online.

As per PTI report, the 26-year-old doctor approached Malad police station to inform about this shocking incident. The Malad police registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company and has also sent the ice cream for investigation.

As per the police, the human organ found in the ice cream has been sent to forensics.

The police told news agency PTI, "The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor with an MBBS degree who lives in Malad West, had ordered a butterscotch ice cream from Yummo company. While consuming the ice cream after lunch, he came across a half-inch-long piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream."

