Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Uttar Pradesh okays interstate travel but riders apply for NCR areas bordering Delhi
Noida: Police check vehicles arriving from New Delhi at Noida-Delhi border, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Noida, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI26-05-2020_000165B)

Uttar Pradesh okays interstate travel but riders apply for NCR areas bordering Delhi

1 min read . 07:12 PM IST PTI

  • The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown against coronavirus ends Sunday
  • The Centre on Saturday announced broad guidelines on restriction and relaxations which will be in place up to June 30

LUCKNOW : The UP government on Sunday allowed interstate travel but left it to the district administrations of Ghaziabad and Noida to take a call on the movement of people from adjoining New Delhi.

The UP government on Sunday allowed interstate travel but left it to the district administrations of Ghaziabad and Noida to take a call on the movement of people from adjoining New Delhi.

In guidelines on the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said, "There is no ban on interstate and intra-state movement by persons or goods."

In guidelines on the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said, "There is no ban on interstate and intra-state movement by persons or goods."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The order added that there is no need for a separate approval or an e-permit for this.

But at the same time, the order said there will be a ban on the movement of people from the containment areas in Delhi to the NCR areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

“The district administrations in consultation with police and the Health Department will issue separate orders for their respective areas as per the guidelines of Union Ministries of Home and Health and Family Welfare," he said.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown against coronavirus ends Sunday.

The Centre on Saturday announced broad guidelines on restriction and relaxations which will be in place up to June 30. The states have been allowed to come up with their own specific guidelines, based on Centre’s order.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated