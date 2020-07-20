UP: Paid isolation facility at hotels now available for asymptomatic patients

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh can now avail paid quarantine facility in hotels. The state government has fixed the charges of double-occupancy rooms in hotels at ₹2,000 per day.

Hotels acquired by the district administration will be used to keep asymptomatic patients, where they will be given medical treatment, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The charges of a double-occupancy room has been fixed at ₹2,000 per day.

"Twenty-five per cent of the rooms of the hotel will be reserved on a single-occupancy basis for women, children and people in the age group of 50-65 years. Rest of the rooms will be given on double occupancy," Prasad said citing the government order.

He also informed that people above the age of 65 years, pregnant ladies, people with incurable diseases and children without parents will not be admitted. All the protocols pertaining to COVID care centre will be adhered at these L1 facilities, Prasad said.

If the health of any patient deteriorates, then they will be immediately shifted to L2 and L3 facilities, he said in the statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked officials to ensure there is no laxity in the door-to-door survey for COVID-19, amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the state capital Lucknow.

