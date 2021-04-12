UP panchayat polls: Liquor shops in Ghaziabad to remain shut from April 13 to 15

UP panchayat polls: Liquor shops in Ghaziabad to remain shut from April 13 to 151 min read . 08:08 AM IST
The order will be applicable within a radius of 8 km of any polling station in Ghaziabad.
Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad will remain shut from April 13 to 15 on account of the gram panchayat elections, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said on Sunday.
The order will be applicable within a radius of 8 km of any polling station in Ghaziabad, Pandey said.
Voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm at 958 polling booths on 311 polling stations.
A total of 5,56,086 voters will exercise their franchise.
The Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections will take place in four phases from April 15 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
