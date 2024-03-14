UP paper leak case: One more arrested from Haryana's Jind, says, ‘about 1000 candidates gathered to read paper at…’
Mahendra Sharma arrested in paper leak case, disclosed Vikram Pahal's plan to distribute question paper. UP Police Recruitment Board replaced Chairperson Renuka Mishra with Rajeev Krishna due to the scandal.
Another person was arrested in the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment examination paper leak case. Mahendra Sharma was apprehended from Haryana's Jind and was later sent to jail.
