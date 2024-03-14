Mahendra Sharma arrested in paper leak case, disclosed Vikram Pahal's plan to distribute question paper. UP Police Recruitment Board replaced Chairperson Renuka Mishra with Rajeev Krishna due to the scandal.

Another person was arrested in the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment examination paper leak case. Mahendra Sharma was apprehended from Haryana's Jind and was later sent to jail.

How candidates got hold of the papers Mahendra Sharma revealed during the interrogation, "On February 15, Vikram Pahal took the arrested Mahendra Sharma to a resort in Gurugram Manesar. There were already 400 examinees present in this resort and a young man named Gaurav Chaudary had brought other examinees to the resort in 10/12 buses."

Sharma also said that Vikram Pahal had promised to give ₹2 lakh for the job, as per ANI. Meanwhile, sources close to NDTV revealed that each person was supposed to be ₹7 lakh for leaked papers.

"Vikram Pahal had called a meeting with about 1000 candidates gathered at the resort. On 16, at 11:00 am, Vikram Pahal along with his colleagues reached the resort with the question paper and answer key of the second shift examinations held on February 18," Mahendra Sharma told police.

"Vikram Pahal, along with a person named Abhishek Shukla and Ravi, planned to put out the UP Police recruitment paper in Delhi even before the examination. They tried to gather as many candidates as possible to study the paper at a resort in Gurugram," said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board dismissed Chairperson Renuka Mishra, and instead bestowed additional charges to Rajeev Krishna.

On February 24, the Uttar Pradesh Police Police Recruitment and Promotion Board cancelled the written examination for direct recruitment-2023 to the posts of reserved civilian police in Uttar Pradesh Police.

It is noteworthy that more than 48 lakh candidates participated on February 17 and 18 in the constable recruitment exam in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on X (formerly Twitter), "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances."

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)

