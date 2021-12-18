Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday coined a new phrase — UP plus Yogi bahut hai UPYOGI — to praise Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "eliminating" mafias and undertaking a lot of developmental work in the state.

"UP plus Yogi bahut hai UPYOGI" (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi have great utility), he said while speaking at a rally after laying the foundation stone of 594-km-long Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

आज पूरे यूपी की जनता कह रही है- यूपी प्लस योगी, बहुत हैं उपयोगी।



U.P.Y.O.G.I



यूपी प्लस योगी, बहुत हैं उपयोगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2021

Prime Minister Modi today laid the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Built at a cost of over ₹36,200 crore, the Expressway passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

Earlier, he said, poor law and order triggered exodus of people from Uttar Pradesh, but during the past four and half years bulldozers have razed unauthorised properties of mafias, causing pain to those patronising them.

"You are well versed with the situation here and the law-and-order situation in western Uttar Pradesh before the Yogi Adityanath government came. In the earlier days, as the sun set, people flashing 'katta' (country-made pistols) used to come on the streets to make the lives of people hell. But now the culture of katta has ended under the Adityanath government," Modi said.

The Prime Minister hailed the state government's action against mafias and said today when bulldozers raze unauthorised properties of mafias, the pain is felt by those patronising them.

He also talked about the state of electricity in the state five years ago. "If you remember the condition of the state five years ago, barring a few areas of the state, electricity could not be found in other cities and villages. The double engine government not only gave 80 lakh free power connections, but every district is getting more electricity than before," he said.

Modi said more than 30 lakh poor people got pucca houses in Uttar Pradesh and this campaign will continue to cover all the remaining entitled beneficiaries.

He also said that the priority of the government is to strengthen those who are lagging behind in the society or are backward, and make the benefits of development reach them. "This feeling is also visible in our agriculture policy and the policy related to the farmers," he said.

Modi said that in terms of giving MSP (laabhkaari mulya) of sugarcane, Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading ('agrani') states, and it is also ahead when it comes to making payments (to the farmers).

"Today, when all of Uttar Pradesh moves ahead together, the country also moves ahead. Hence, the focus of the double engine government is on the development of UP," he said.

