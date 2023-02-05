UP Police agreement with Meta saves two lives in less than a week - Details
An agreement signed between Facebook's parent company and Uttar Pradesh Police has helped save two people's lives in the state in a span of less than a week.
An agreement between the Uttar Pradesh police and Facebook parent company Meta has saved the lives of at least two people this week. Tracking posts and live feeds, the tech giant managed to thwart two suicide attempts in the state and informed the police. Officials then traced the individuals in question and stopped them from taking their own lives.
