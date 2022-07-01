UP: Police arrests 30-yr old for posting objectionable remarks against PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh police said that he had made the post carrying objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the post went viral on at least a couple of social media platforms.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BUDAUN :Even as the barrage of arrests and the ensuing controversy continues in India, a thirty year old man has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in Budaun area on the basis of allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BUDAUN :Even as the barrage of arrests and the ensuing controversy continues in India, a thirty year old man has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in Budaun area on the basis of allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account.
The 30-year old man known as Rehan hails from Nadayal village under Sahaswan police station limits.
The 30-year old man known as Rehan hails from Nadayal village under Sahaswan police station limits.
The Uttar Pradesh police said that he had made the post carrying objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the post went viral on at least a couple of social media platforms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Uttar Pradesh police said that he had made the post carrying objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the post went viral on at least a couple of social media platforms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In-charge of the police station Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, posted in the station, registered a case against Rehan.
In-charge of the police station Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, posted in the station, registered a case against Rehan.
Alleged 'posting of objectionable posts' has thrown Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in the clutches of Delhi Police, while now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma is still at large and has been summoned by Mumbai and Kolkata Police for her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammad.
Alleged 'posting of objectionable posts' has thrown Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in the clutches of Delhi Police, while now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma is still at large and has been summoned by Mumbai and Kolkata Police for her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammad.
Meanwhile, on July 1, the Supreme Court harshly criticised suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, declaring that her "loose tongue" had "put the entire country on fire," and requiring her to make an instant public apology.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, on July 1, the Supreme Court harshly criticised suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, declaring that her "loose tongue" had "put the entire country on fire," and requiring her to make an instant public apology.