UP police arrests Lucknow University professor over paper leak allegation and misconduct with female student

Uttar Pradesh police arrested Lucknow University professor Dr Paramjeet Singh who allegedly leaked exam papers through audio recordings. He is also accused of engaging in inappropriate conversation with a female student. A case has been lodged at Hasanaganj police station and the accused professor is under investigation, PTI reported.

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The University initiated an inquiry after allegations surfaced that the accused professor had an objectionable and derogatory phone conversation with a female student. According to officials, Dr Paramjeet Singh allegedly offered undue favours while claiming that he could leak examination papers.

Accused professor denies allegations However, the accused professor claimed that he is being falsely implicated due to the university's “internal politics” as he denied all allegations. In a telephonic conversation with PTI before the police action, Paramjeet Singh said, "I completely reject these allegations. I am being targeted and trapped in this matter because of the internal politics of the university."

As per University sources, the information about the issue first surfaced when a female student informed the administration about the alleged incident. The administration initiated an inquiry after the student submitted the audio clips of the purported phone conversations between her and the professor that went viral on social media.

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The university administration issued a statement on Friday stating that it follows a "zero-tolerance" policy in such matters and any conduct affecting the dignity of the institution and the academic environment would not be tolerated. The release further mentioned that the Vice Chancellor J P Saini directed the university's Internal Complaints Committee to submit its report on the matter within 24 hours.

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If the allegations are found to be true, the university said strict action would be taken as it is committed to ensure a fair probe. It further noted that the controller of examinations filed a complaint in the matter and an FIR has been registered against the professor in connection with the alleged paper-leak claims made in the audio clips.

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According to a statement issued by the Lucknow Police late on Friday evening, Paramjeet Singh is an assistant professor in the Zoology department. The complaint filed by the university's controller of examinations alleges that Singh had obscene conversations with the female student, offered her undue benefits and made claims regarding leaking question papers of university examinations.

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Police in a statement said that a case has been registered under the relevant penal sections and the probe will be conducted by the assistant commissioner of police, Mahanagar.

ABVP Lucknow University unit president Jai Srivastava demanded implementation of stringent provisions related to examination integrity and sexual harassment. He said the university administration, the local police and the Uttar Pradesh government should take strict measures and arrest the accused professor.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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