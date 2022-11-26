UP Police asks Elon Musk if solving problems over Tweet counts as ‘work’

The Uttar Pradesh police took to social media platform Instagram to pose an important question that has left netizens confused and debating. The UP Police on their Instagram page drew from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and asked 'if UP Police solves your problems over a tweet will that be considered work?"
The UP Police on their Twitter handle tagged Twitter owner Elon Musk and asked if their solving a problem over the popular micro-blogging site would be considered as ‘work’.
UP Police on their Twitter handle did assert to their own question and said ‘yes it does’. This innovative take on what would be considered as work
This comes as a reply to Elon Musk's sarcastic tweet asking his followers, ‘If I Tweet does that count as work?’ It has been reported that Elon Musk has been a tough taskmaster on his leftover employees, breeding in a no-holds-barred work ethic. He put on hold company credit card for Twitter employees, asked everyone to return to office for work and took up several other measures.
Reports have further suggested that Elon musk's new methods have rather bred a bitter "culture clash" with thousands of workers.
Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor were to run for president.
"Yes", Musk said in a tweet when asked if he would support DeSantis in 2024.
"My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far," Musk said earlier.
Former US President Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last week after the Republican Party failed to gain control of the Senate and an anticipated broad wave of support for the GOP never materialized in the House midterms.
Earlier this month, Musk reinstated Trump's account, saying said Twitter's decision to ban the former US President from the platform was a grave mistake that undermined public trust for half of the United States.
Trump's Twitter account was banned after the US Capitol's January 6, 2021 events.
"I'm fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America," Musk tweeted on Friday.
