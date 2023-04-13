Uttar Pradesh Police filed its chargesheet against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on Thursday, citing a recorded statement from the former MP. As per the document, he had claimed to have “direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba". The development comes mere hours after the security personnel gunned down his son Asad and the latter's associate in an encounter.

“...I have no dearth of weapons because I have direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Weapons from Pakistan are dropped on Punjab border with the help of drones and local connection collects them. Terrorists in J&K get weapons from this consignment," the chargesheet cites the former Samajwadi Party leader as saying.

The document also quotes him as promising to help an individual “recover that money and arms and ammunition used in the incident".

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were remanded 14-day judicial custody on Thursday afternoon. A Prayagraj court also allowed five-day police remand in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

The CJM court's verdict came on a day the Uttar Pradesh Police said they have killed Ahmad's son Asad and one of his aides in an encounter in Jhansi. Both Asad and his aide were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The lawyer - a key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal - had been shot dead alongside two of his police security guards in February this year. The incident took place outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area.

