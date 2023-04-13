Uttar Pradesh Police filed its chargesheet against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on Thursday, citing a recorded statement from the former MP. As per the document, he had claimed to have “direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba". The development comes mere hours after the security personnel gunned down his son Asad and the latter's associate in an encounter.

