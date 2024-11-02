UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: When results will be declared – Check here

The UP Police Constable Recruitment exam was held in two shifts on five days -- August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2024, 05:48 PM IST
UP Police Headquarters in Lucknow.
UP Police Headquarters in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to declare results for the state police constable exam this week.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter) had said that the results will be released by the end of October.

Also Read | UPSC ESE 2025: Engineer Services prelims, mains postponed to include IRMS exams

How to check UP Police Constable Recruitment exam results?

The results for the UP Police constable recruitment exam, held in August, will be released on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 1 - Candidates can visit the official website — uppbpb.gov.in to check results

Step 2 - Click on the notification ‘UP Police Constable Result 2024’

Step 3 - Click on the result link

Step 4 - Enter login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5 – The scorecard will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the same for further requirements.

Also Read | HSSC Result 2024 for Group C, D posts out at hssc.gov.in. How to check

Candidates who will clear the written exams will have to appear for the physical endurance test (PET).

For further information candidates are advised to visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

When was exam held?

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the police constable exam was held in two shifts on five days -- August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31.

The first shift was from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift was from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The government had implemented strict security measures at every centre to prevent the use of unfair means during the exam.

Also Read | ADRE Grade 4 admit card 2024 OUT at assam.gov.in | Check details

To facilitate aspirants taking the exam, the Uttar Pradesh government had arranged for free bus travel in UPSRTC buses and also arranged for special trains for them in coordination with the Indian Railways.

The exam saw the participation of more than 48 lakh candidates, including over 6 lakh from other states.

In February this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the UP Police constable recruitment exam after a paper was leaked.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: When results will be declared – Check here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.