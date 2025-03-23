Jama Masjid Sadar chief Zafar Ali has been taken into custody in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence by the Uttar Pradesh police. A special investigation team had been interrogating Zafar Ali on Sunday regarding the the violence which broke out in Sambhal a few months ago.

While being escorted by the police, Zafar Ali told reporters, 'I did not incite any violence".

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

The Sambhal violence over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

Shahi Jama Masjid Sadar Chief and Shahi Mosque Committee Chief, Zafar Ali along with his son, had been summoned to Sambhal Police Station for questioning. Zafar Ali's brother advocate Mohammad Tahir, claims the Jama Masjid Sadar Chief “will be arrested”.

The Uttar Pradesh Police questioned Zafar Ali regarding the violence which broke out in Sambhal a few months ago.

Meanwhile, anticipating tension and protests, heavy police deployment, including PAC and RRF, has been made at Kotwali, followed by a flag march to maintain law and order in the city.

Last week, Officials and locals alike celebrated Holi peacefully, along with the Friday namaz for the Muslim community. The Jama Masjid was also covered with a tarpaulin sheet to ensure that no colours or vandalism happen to the mosque. The Shahi Jama Masjid was whitewashed as per court orders.

Sambhal Violence The Sambhal violence, which erupted on November 24, 2024 was a tragic culmination of tensions sparked by a court-ordered survey by Archeological Survey of India (ASI) of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid.

The survey, prompted by claims that the mosque was built on the site of a demolished Hindu temple, led to clashes between protesters and security forces.

The situation escalated rapidly, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to over 30, including several security personnel.

The unrest was marked by stone-pelting, gunfire, and the torching of vehicles, necessitating the deployment of additional security forces and the imposition of Section 144 to maintain order.

In the aftermath of the violence, the Uttar Pradesh government established a judicial commission to investigate the incident.

The commission, chaired by former Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, has been tasked with determining whether the violence was spontaneous or the result of a premeditated conspiracy.

The incident has also sparked a political blame game, with Uttar Pradesh opposition parties accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of mishandling the situation and provoking unrest for political gain.

Sambhal Violence: SIT Chargesheet The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted a comprehensive 4,000-page chargesheet covering six out of the 12 cases related to the November 24 Sambhal violence.

The chargesheets names several key accused, including local political figures.

According to the charge sheet filed by the SIT, there were 159 total accused in the case. It also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.