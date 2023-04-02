Police officers have confirmed that a notorious criminal, wanted for the attack on cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives in 2020, was killed during a shoot-out in Shahpur, India. The criminal, Rashid alias Chalta Firta alias Sipahiya, who had a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head, was involved in numerous cases of dacoity and murder.

He was killed during a retaliatory shooting by police officers after he and an associate on a motorcycle opened fire on them. Rashid's associate managed to escape, and the Station House Officer of Shahpur was injured and hospitalized.

Police had been alerted that members of an inter-state gang were staying in Shahpur police station area, leading to the intercept of the two criminals. Two firearms were recovered from Rashid. The police are still on the hunt for his associate.

Also Read: Suresh Raina announces retirement from all forms of Cricket

Rashid was wanted for the triple murder of three relatives of Suresh Raina in Punjab in 2020. The incident took place in Pathankot's Tharial village on the night of August 19 and 20, where Raina's uncle, Ashok Kumar, died on the spot, while Kumar's son, Kaushal, died later due to his injuries. Kumar's wife Asha Rani and two others were injured.

Following the incident, Suresh Raina withdrew from IPL 2020 and urged then Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to capture those responsible for the crime. In response, a Special Investigation Team was assembled in Punjab.

Also Read: Suresh Raina breaks silence: 'What happened to my family was horrible'

According to authorities, the robbery was orchestrated by a Chaimaar tribe gang from Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Pal Singh, STF in charge, revealed that the mastermind behind the attack, Chajju Chaimaar, hails from Baheri in Bareilly and had gone into hiding in Hyderabad after the crime.

Three members of a gang from district Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan were arrested in connection with the case earlier. Almost a year later, in July 2021, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Punjab police arrested the alleged mastermind behind the attack in Bareilly.

(With agency inputs)