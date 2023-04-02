UP Police encounter kills wanted criminal who murdered Suresh Raina's relatives2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 09:22 AM IST
UP Police has shot dead the criminal, who was wanted in the 2020 attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives.
Police officers have confirmed that a notorious criminal, wanted for the attack on cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives in 2020, was killed during a shoot-out in Shahpur, India. The criminal, Rashid alias Chalta Firta alias Sipahiya, who had a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head, was involved in numerous cases of dacoity and murder.
