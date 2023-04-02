UP Police encounter kills wanted criminal who murdered Suresh Raina's relatives

Rashid was wanted for the triple murder of three relatives of Suresh Raina in Punjab in 2020. The incident took place in Pathankot's Tharial village on the night of August 19 and 20, where Raina's uncle, Ashok Kumar, died on the spot, while Kumar's son, Kaushal, died later due to his injuries. Kumar's wife Asha Rani and two others were injured.